Sports Zone: Brees analysis on Saints QB competition

Drew Brees leaves football for the broadcast booth, and in this episode, he gives his first analysis of the Saints upcoming quarterback competition, and what the saints must do for the quarterback they choose to run the offense.

The NFL Draft is less than a week away. do the Saints even contemplate drafting a quarterback high? The man who will lead ABC’s draft coverage chimes in.

A high school pitcher is perfect. Why, his coached loved the way his hurler competed in the game.

And, near the end of a long season, it is now or never for your New Orleans Pelicans.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and your questions answered in ‘Fan on the Street’…

