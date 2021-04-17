Friday Night Fastball Podcast: Baseball happened this week!

Watch Friday Night Fastball at 11 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' and again at midnight on WGNO!

One of the three pillars of the WGNO Sports ‘Friday Night’ series, which includes Friday Night Football and Friday Night Sports, Friday Night Fastball returns this week.

WGNO sports director Ed Daniels is once again joined on the desk by Delgado Athletic Director and head baseball coach Joe Scheuermann in the second of five weekly episodes showcasing prep highlights, school spotlights and human interest stories on everything New Orleans baseball related.

Watch Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.

The Friday Night Fastball Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.