Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the New Orleans Saints fresh off a beatdown of the Bucs, but what does that mean?

Host Ed Daniels, along with Jori Parys and Richie Mills, talk Tulane’s defensive standout Patrick Johnson fresh off AAC defensive honors and the unfortunate effects of Covid-19 on the Nicholls State men’s basketball program this season.

