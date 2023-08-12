NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In the WGNO Sports Zone, the New Orleans Saints kick off the preseason with a new quarterback and high hopes.

Is what we see Sunday a true indicator, or is it a mirage?

Tulane makes two trips to the dome this week. When would they like to make a third?

“The Sugar Bowl,” responded Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.

We check in on the Green Wave and on an LSU coach who understands his job is far different from the one he used to have.

“Why are you here, if it’s to chase NIL, to do these things that are on the peripheral, then you are going to be distracted for the ultimate goal,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

As the Tigers, Green Wave, and Saints approach their openers, we visit with Ken Trahan from Crescent City Sports.

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 ‘The CW’ every Friday night!

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Watch Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 ‘The CW’ and again at midnight on WGNO every Friday night!