NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints continue their tour of the AFC West – Chiefs first — then the Chargers.

What Derek Carr says about a certain Saints receiver.

“He is still a heckuva a football player,” says Quarterback Derek Carr.

Richie Mills and I talk preseason and is that super opening touchdown drive touching off some misplaced euphoria?

Tulane’s opener is 15 days away.

What Willie Fritz says to his running backs, *if* they break the cardinal rule.

“That won’t be your coach, it will be me you pulling out of the game,” says Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz.

The LSU Tigers scrimmage Saturday morning.

What Brian Kelly says about the countdown to facing Florida State.

J.T. Curtis talks tigers, greenies, and a prep power kicked out of the state playoffs, as kick off another edition of the WGNO Sportszone.

