Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks the enormous potential of 20-year-old Zion Williamson, a high school football coach, Jesuit’s Ryan Manale, whose expectation landed him in Mid-City and a college basketball coach, Tulane’s Lisa Stockton, that has stayed Uptown all these years and is so close to a career mark reached by few others.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.