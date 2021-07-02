Sports Zone Podcast: ‘Hail State,’ ‘Lion up,’ and ‘Hello somebody’

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, do we dare say in Louisiana – “Hail State!”

What that CWS title means for our neighbors in maroon.

Closer to home, a former Southeastern star “Lions up” to reach the Olympics.

The LSU Tigers are ready to get back to their winning ways in 2021, that’s according to our guest – a member of the 2007 national champions. We call him “Big Fav.”

And he’s the real big money grip. the Saints pay their stellar right tackle a telephone numbers contract.

Is Ryan Ramczyk worth the loot?

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

