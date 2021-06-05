Sports Zone Podcast: Drew Brees talks life after football

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Drew Brees spent many years answering to Sean Payton. Now the newly retired quarterback answers to Meghan Payton.

Hear her one-on-one with Brees talking life after football.

The LSU Tigers make the cut and kick off regional play in Eugene, Oregon.

Less than a month after the state baseball tournament, Legion baseball is back.

How last year’s successful run set the league up for bigger and better things in 2021.

All this and a lot more in the WGNO Sports Zone.

