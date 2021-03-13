Sports Zone Podcast: Bound for success – Jared Butler

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks about Louisiana prep star-turned-Big 12 Player of the Year, Jared Butler, as he tries to make history at Baylor and his high school coach says he’s not finished writing his story.

The Saints send more veteran players packing as next year’s roster looks younger and much cheaper, but how talented? WGNO discusses…

WGNO also talks about the Louisiana high school basketball championships, Xavier cheerleading and a young baseball pitcher who is giving opposing batters fits.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and Aaron S. Lee’s ‘Fan on the Street.’

