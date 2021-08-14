Sports Zone: Are the Saints and Michael Thomas headed toward divorce?

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, The Saints quarterback battle nears the top of the stretch. Is the two or the seven in front, and can either state their case Saturday night in Baltimore?

The Saints and Michael Thomas – if its divorce, how soon? Or can a burned bridge somehow be rebuilt?

Good to great – how do you do it, uptown? We talk Green Wave football with their sideline reporter of a dozen seasons, who always had the birds eye view.

And, a ball of energy appears on the bayou. Can new baseball coach Mike Silva do at Nicholls, what the football coach did?

Which is exactly our aim, each week in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and much, much more.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.