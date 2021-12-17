Sports Zone: Payton out as COVID-19 surge rocks Crescent City sports scene

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the New Orleans Saints get the best of Tampa Tom Brady in Week 8. Can they pull off the upset on the road in Week 15? To do so, they will have to without the presence of head coach Sean Payton, who has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

We discuss.



Plus, a not-so-stellar update for the New Orleans Pelicans young superstar. How much longer we could go without seeing Zion Williamson in a Pelicans uniform.



COVID cases uptown force multiple college basketball programs to hit the pause button.

How the Loyola Wolfpack are rolling with the punches.



And, on the eve of the 21st New Orleans Bowl we look at how the game has grown right here in the Crescent City.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.