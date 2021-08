Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Saints training camp kicks off and for the first time since 2005, Drew Brees is not there to take the first snaps.

So it will be either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill, and head coach Sean Payton says both will get ample opportunity.

We talk Tulane football and Pelicans basketball.

All this and a lot more.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.