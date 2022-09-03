Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Superdome turf is painted, plans are ready and all Brian Kelly has to do now is reveal who is under center.

A veteran Tiger watcher chimes in on the beginning of a new era in LSU football.

And our panel looks into their crystal ball to pick a winner as the Seminoles take on the Tigers.

Another season. Another play caller. Why Willie Fritz might have it right this time.

And a new quarterback, but same expectations at Southeastern in Hammond, La.

It is still time to “Lion Up!”

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno

Purple and gold, green and gold and olive and blue …we represent in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Bonus Podcast – Friday Night Football: 2022 Week 1

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is back with all the prep football highlights and feature stories as the 31st season officially kicks off with Week 1 hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.