Sports Zone: ‘Name, Image and Likeness’ in college athletics

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, we discuss a hot topic in college athletics – name, image, and likeness.

If approved nationwide – how some coaches feel it will be handled locally? Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz stops by the Spots Zone for an in-depth discussion with WGNO’s Ed Daniels.

The New Orleans Saints prepare for their first training camp without Drew Brees…

Why a rejuvenated Cam Jordan says there is a lot to be excited about the team this season.

Plus, Justin Jefferson’s rookie season draws comparison to former Vikings great – Randy Moss. What Year 2 has in store for the former Destrehan and LSU product…

And it’s official, Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach.

All this, including the NOLA Gold, next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

