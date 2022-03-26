Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the new Purple and Gold boss lays down some markers for his team as spring practice kicks off.

“They passed a robust test of consistency with academics,” said the Tigers new head coach.

Brian Kelly’s approach was highly successful at Notre Dame – will it work in the SEC?

We discuss.

Tulane hopes that a former Easton Eagle, successful on Canal Street, can bring the same to Ben Weiner Drive.

Why he’s back, and what he hopes to bring to Green Wave football.

And the Loyola Wolfpack national champs. The school and the team still riding high…

“I feel like we changed the culture of the university,” said NAIA Player of the Year, Zach Wrightsil.

Wrightsil and his sidekick Myles Burns – both have broadcast aspirations.

Can they make that look as easy as they do hoops?

“I’m Zach, and I’m Myles, stay tuned for the WGNO Sports Show. Are we saying the same thing?”

The answer is probably not. at least right now.

We talk all things with the champs in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.