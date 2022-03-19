Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, one Jesuit institution shocks the world. How their success can be a teaching moment for a university on the verge of its first hoops national title in 77 years.

Speaking of the Loyola Wolf Pac, they are three wins away from maroon immortality. Our Richie Mills looks ahead to the weekend.

LSU could have the NCAA wolf at its basketball door. a former Tiger coach says even with that, success can happen, rather quickly.

“In our third year, we were able to win the league with nine scholarship players. that’s what we were allowed to have,” said John Brady.

Also, John Brady on what fired head coach will wade should do, right now.

“Down the road, those kinds of things come back to help you,” he told WGNO”s Ed Daniels.

The Pelicans fight for a play-in spot. Whatever happens, it doesn’t look like Zion will be a part of it.

And, the Saints pursuit of Deshaun Watson, what the numbers say about just how accomplished he is.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.