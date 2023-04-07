Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports

In this episode, the Pelicans almost blow it – then win it and get in the postseason.

The Saints, big favorites, according to the oddsmakers in the NFC South – does our panel agree?

And LSU wins the national championship – but, that’s only a part of the story.

A White House invite for the runners-up touches off controversy as Baton Rouge celebrates, and the Lady Tigers dominate the news, and this edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

