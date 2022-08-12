Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the LSU Tigers’ opener against Florida State is around the corner, and new head coach Brian Kelly says he hasn’t selected a starting quarterback – yet.

“You have a very competitive situation going on,” he said.

Plus, what Kelly likes and who he says must step up.

“He thinks he’s a freshman and he’s not anymore,” said Kelly about one of the Tigers’ top wide receivers.

Tulane scrimmages Saturday morning, and a “help wanted’ sign is out at kicker. Can a pint-sized former Rutgers Scarlet Knight fill it?

We hear from Green Wave head coach, Willie Fritz.

And it might be preseason to you, but try telling that to a former Karr Cougar who is fighting for a chance to play for his hometown team.

Our team is ready and waiting in the WGNO Sports Zone.

