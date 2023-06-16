(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, trade rumors take flight, could the Pelicans be losing a member of their flock?



Plus, LSU Baseball is in Omaha playing for their seventh national title in program history.

Our Ed Daniels talks Tigers title chase with Wally Pontiff, Sr.



Over at minicamp, a lot of positivity surrounds the Saints, but team captains know there’s still plenty of work to be done.



During his career, Regis Prograis has won five fights in June. No. 6 would mean a successful title defense at home.



We feature nothing but the best next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

