NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, LSU Baseball starts and ends the 2023 campaign as the top team in college baseball – and the local talent that made the LSU title run possible.

Plus, Tulane loses its all-conference point guard but gains depth through the transfer portal – a talented team that will represent the United States in the World Games next month.

We’re locked and loaded for another jam-packed edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

