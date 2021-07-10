Sports Zone: LB Demario Davis talks Saints 2021 season

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a Saints linebacker talks faith in a higher power, and in the Saints 2021 season.

Is Demario Davis one of the club’s best ever free agent pick ups? Our illustrious panel weighs in.

‘Name, image, and likeness’ – the bidding war kicks off. Is it nearly as big as advertised?

One thing’s for sure – the ruling body of college sports, gets a beatdown.

A Tulane hurler hopes to stand tall in the Major League Draft.

And – one of the shortest in the NBA – could get a ring.

All this and a lot more inside this week’s Sports Zone. 

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

