Sports Zone: Is Trevor Siemian the guy? Hear what the Saints locker room has to say

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the New Orleans Saints ride the quarterback carousel. and with Jameis Winston out, the club turns to a journeyman, Trevor Siemian, whose demeanor has found a spot in the club’s locker room.

“I would say this transition has been pretty smooth, all things considered,” said Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead. “That’s a testament to Trevor.”



So, can this accomplished relief pitcher be the number one guy in the rotation?



Our panel weighs in.



The Saints get a kick out of their new punter. Blake Gillikin – his attitude is humble, his boots are booming.

A high school coach on the cusp of a record – one that he figures to have plenty of time to add.

“I grew up five blocks from here,” said Chalmette head football coach Jason Tucker. “And, where do you live now coach? Five blocks the other way.”



And in Hammond, the Lions look to roar to a conference championship.

What their outspoken Southeastern Louisiana head football coach, Frank Selfo, says about two schools who plan to exit the Southland Conference.



“Wherever they can go, we will play them where they are,” said Scelfo.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

