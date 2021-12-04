Sports Zone: Is Hill the right man for the job in NOLA? Kelly in Baton Rouge?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, it is a whole new reality for the New Orleans Saints.



“It is difficult, difficult losing,” said head coach Sean Payton.



The Saints’ losing streak is a new low in the Payton era. what else can the Saints do but put a band-aid on it and keep playing?



Our panel discusses.

Taysom Hill … do you like what you see?



“I thought he played with a lot of heart,” said Payton.



And, he has a fistful of dollars. a big contract, and a bigger challenge to do the unthinkable, bring the Notre Dame football coach to Baton Touge.



“Being part of the SEC is an incredible challenge in my life to take on,” said new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.



And, Southeastern won a playoff game at home, now comes the hard part.



