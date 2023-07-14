(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.
In this episode, Saints camp is around the corner – will the Saints be a playoff team again, or should you curb your enthusiasm?
SEC Media Days are here – Aaron S. Lee and me tell you if the Tigers are ready to do something they haven’t since 2019.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl turns to a country megastar to improve its football business. how music and the pigskin makes cents with a “C.”
And the baseball draft is in the books – what tiger is Joe Scheuermann talking about when he says this:
“He’s is the streakiest hitter I have ever been around.”
We are on deck with another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.
