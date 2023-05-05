Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

The Saints draft – and then look for the next Juwan Johnson – who is the best of their undrafted free agents?

Our panel discusses.

New Orleans has an undefeated pro football team and their coach likes the brand of football, they are playing.

Franklinton is looking for a football comeback – can ‘Coach Salt’ add some spice?

He once was a cub, now he’s a Tiger – and a retired softball coach gets his just due.

We hear from him next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

