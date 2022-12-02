NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the 18th-ranked Green Wave (10-2) hosting No. 22 Central Florida (9-3) in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, former Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard joined WGNO sports director Ed Daniels in the studio for Sports Zone on Nola 38 (The CW) Friday.

The Green Wave lost to the Golden Knights 38-31 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Nov. 12 after UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for 132 of the team’s 336 rushing yards and delivered three touchdowns, one on the ground and two in the air.

The pair also discuss Coach Willie Fritz’s decision to stay at Tulane after being heavily linked the Georgia Tech vacancy, which was filled on Tuesday by the Yellowjackets’ interim coach Brent Key.

Ricard and Daniels also weigh in on Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, who closed out his high school career on a 49-13 loss to University Lab in the LHSAA Division II select playoff quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 25.

Manning, who was the nation’s number one recruit prior to committing to the University of Texas prior to his senior season, has attracted unwarranted criticism on social media, according to both Ricard and Daniels.

Watch the complete Sports Zone chat in the WGNO Sports media player below:

Watch the game live on WGNO, Saturday at 3 p.m.