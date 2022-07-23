Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, LSU head coach Brian Kelly wanted to be solid at SEC media days. He may have been a lot better.

Reporters covering the SEC sing the praises of the new LSU football coach.

We talk Tigers.

Tulane has nowhere to go but up – Willie Fritz is ready to wash away 2021.

The Green Wave head coach joins us in studio.

In the Southland, the Southeastern Lions still picked to win it – even with Cole Kelley now in the NFL.

And the Saints without Sean Payton. We’ve talked about it for months.

This week it finally happens as the Saints kickoff camp.

Football season is here and so are we for another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

