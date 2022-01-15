Sports Zone: Football continues, Saints’ season does not

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the New Orleans Saints take care of business in Atlanta, but watch their playoff hopes crumble Sunday night.

Now, we reflect and we move on from what was the Saints’ bizarre 2021 season.

“It feels like we lost,” said head coach Sean Payton on Monday.

Plus, a noble effort helps Tulane men’s basketball season of firsts roll on.

“The crazy thing is we haven’t scratched the surface of how good we can be,” said Green Wave head coach Ron Hunter.

And, a new mindset for the Southeastern Lions after a trophy weekend in Katy, Texas.

“Now we’re kind of the hunted,” said SLU coach David Keifer.

The Southland kicks off its conference schedule this week and we kick off another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone – right now.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.