Sports Zone: ‘Fall Break’ is over, Saints go back to work

fall break is over. The Saints are back to work, and the new and improved Jameis Winston says he did his: “I just wanted to be more accurate, that’s what Drew Brees was so good at underneath.”



Jori Parys on a pensive Jameis Winston as the Saints prep for Seattle.



The saints are getting healthier, who can make the biggest impact after the break?



And there’s friendship…



“I want you guys to know Ed Orgeron is a friend. We are both Louisiana guys thru and thru,” said LSU AD Scott Woodward after Orgeron announced his impending split with the Tigers after the season



And, there’s business … and the business of SEC football is big money, big pressure, and big turnover.



So, where does LSU look for its new football coach?



And a high school football team, knocked down – but right back up.



Richie Mills on the bayou where a resilient team, bounces back after Hurricane Ida.



Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

