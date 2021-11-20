Sports Zone: Eagles are next, but should the Saints fear the zebras more?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the Saints turn the page to the Eagles, but not before taking a parting shot against the zebras for a phantom call at Tennessee.



Alvin Kamara misses practice Thursday will he miss a second straight game?



‘Coach O’ with two games to go as the head coach at LSU a coaching compadre says he got a raw deal.



The latest on the search for Orgeron’s successor.



In Hammond, a quarterback turned running back helps Nicholls ring Southeastern’s bell.



And there’s a moon over uptown and it shines bright, day or night.



All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

