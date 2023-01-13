Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

In the WGNO Sports Zone, another dark cloud of disappointment sets over the New Orleans Saints after their 7-10 finish.

“Our goal is to win championships here. So, this year in that regard was not good enough.”

Dennis Allen recaps the season.

Plus, the rumors of Sean Payton’s return are confirmed – what the Saints’ front office plans to do next.

“I know what he brings to the table, and I know that’s really valuable and it’s our obligation to maximize that value.”

State-wide high school football honors elude our Friday Night Football player of the year.

“I just don’t know more of what you can tell a kid to do.”

Reactions from Lutcher.

Tulane is over the ‘Moon’ with the addition of former Lady Wave-turned-student assistant on the women’s basketball team.

And finally, WGNO has a ‘WildKat’ in the house. Pro wrestler and television star Luke Hawx stops by the studio to talk us into the building at John Curtis Christian School for a jam-packed WildKat Pro Wrestling card on Saturday, Jan. 21. Bell time, 7 p.m.

