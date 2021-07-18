Sports Zone: Demario Davis inspires, Kim Mulkey one-on-one, Nicholls’ announcer to make Olympic debut

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels sits down Kim Mulkey to discuss her decision to be the women’s head basketball coach at LSU.

“This school really wants you. People want you, and if you fall flat on your face, at least you are home,” – Mulkey

A former Lakeshore Titan involved in a tragic accident over a year ago meets the Saint who inspired him to stay strong.

“You have changed my life, you have,” – Dallas Matamoros to Saints linebacker Damario Davis.

And the voice of the Colonels heard in Thibodaux and now Tokyo.

“Before she could get her sentence out, are you interested in doing the Olympics, it was a pretty quick yes.”

We highlight Jack Benjamin’s Olympic debut from the broadcast booth.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.