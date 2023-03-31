Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In the WGNO Sportszone, the Pelicans are making a late playoff push and in it is Brandon Ingram proving that he is one of the best players in basketball?

Former Saint Delvin Breaux – he played against Derek Carr he sees blue skies ahead for the new leader of the Black and Gold.

LSU at Pro Day, who sizzles and fizzles? And what the Saints consider critical in looking for the right draft pick.

And at Southeastern, their head coach says don’t let the door to the transfer portal hit you, you know where, on the way out.

We talk Southeastern football, and why this year’s men’s Final Four won’t measure up to the memorable one here in New Orleans a year ago.

All next in the WGNO Sportszone.