In this episode, The Curtis girls do something even their legendary football program could not.

We talk to their accomplished head coach, Temeka Johnson, about that, and about a place she knows well – Russia.

Plus, we ask the question: ‘Is the college door open?’

The Pelicans release the latest on Zion. He’s healing. OK, what does that mean?

A former Saint on a huge offseason development that didn’t shock him one bit.

“I didn’t know it was coming, but i also wasn’t surprised,” said former New Orleans punter Thomas Morstead.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

