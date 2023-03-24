Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Zion Williamson is back to on court workouts, but will he play again this season?

Time is running out – our Richie Mills and Aaron S. Lee discuss.

The Saints sign a bushel of free agents, and now that they have where do they go in the draft?

A former Tulanian shines at pro day. Does he help his draft stock?

And from Nick Anderson, an NFL prediction for Tulane’s star running back, Tyjae Spears.

And a two-time eclipse award winning trainer preps for the Derby as he chases what he calls the most important thing …

Time to saddle up for another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

