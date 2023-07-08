(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the NBA Summer League is underway, and the Pelicans have a crucial piece returning from injury.

Coach Flip puts on his analyst cap and talks about the new Saints duo he worked with many years ago.

Plus, the youngest head coach in Division I basketball – how his experience can help Nicholls maintain their championship standard.

All this and more in the WGNO Sports Zone.

