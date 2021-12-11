Sports Zone: Can Kamara and Hill make a difference?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints’ best player returns from a knee injury.

And the club’s ailing starting quarterback is ready to jump over yet another hurdle.

Their season was the lowest of lows … and the highest of highs … we chronicle a 2021 shooting star – a determined group of Comets.

And, LSU makes coaching changes – and changes in recruiting.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.