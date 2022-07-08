Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the New Orleans Pelicans’ birthday present to Zion Williamson was a 5-year, $231 million rookie max extension.

His message to anyone who doubted his commitment to the Pelicans’ organization.



“As a player, why wouldn’t I want to be a part of this?”



This weekend, the Pelicans’ newest pieces take the floor for the first time in the NBA summer league.



The expectations for rookie draft picks Dyson Daniels and EJ Liddell.

Plus, St. Charles Catholic’s inspirational run to a state championship was one for the books, but now their title defense begins.



“The cupboards not bare,” said Comets coach Wayne Stein. “Schedule is going to be tough. We may take some lumps early, but if we can keep our composure we’ll be there in the end to compete.”



A preview of the comets 2022 season, next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

