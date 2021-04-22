Splendid day, Splendid scores: at first round of the Zurich Classic

There’s a two way tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Zurich Classic after one round.

The team of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura, and the team of Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings are both at 10 under par after one round.

7 pairs, including two time champion Billy Horschel and his partner, former LSU Tiger Sam Burns are at minus 9.

Two time Masters champion and his partner Scottie Scheffler are part of 6 groups at minus 8.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Friday, Watson and Scheffler tee off at 1:08 pm on the first tee along with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantley.

At 1:19 pm on the first tee, the pair of Cameron Champ and Tony Finau tee off along with Billy Horschel and Sam Burns.

Thursday’s play was best ball. Friday’s is alternate shot.