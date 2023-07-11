Hoss said the entire renovation project is set to complete by the beginning of the 2024-2025 football season, with the goal being August of 2024.

Watch the full story on WGNO News at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “Finding open space” is a commonly used phrase by NFL play-by-play announcers when describing an open receiver.

Since 2020, “finding open space” has also been a top priority for the Superdome and the people who manage it. Superdome media relations manager Mike Hoss said space and time are linked in the ongoing renovation project, Envision the Future.

“That’s been the tricky part about this renovation is that it’s all fit into a very tight window between the Saints season, which we don’t know when that is, we always hope, you know, late February. And then Essence Festival is always July 4th and then it’s the next season. So it’s a very tight window to have to fit in. That’s why it’s been done in phases over several years,” Hoss told WGNO on Tuesday.

Back in 2017, Superdome officials considered a whole new stadium that could cost as much as $3.5 billion. But after a number of statewide studies, a more cost-friendly option surfaced for the city staple that will turn 50 years old in 2025. The goal?

“To provide a lot of the bells and whistles that the new stadiums have for a third of the cost,” Hoss explained. “And so people were in favor of renovating the Superdome. We don’t want to change its iconic character to the outside. If you look at it from the outside, it looks the same from any direction. It’s the inside and the experience that we’re looking to change. And that’s what has been happening in 2021-2022. This phase in 2023 is by far the biggest bite that we have taken out of this apple.”

Hoss said the entire renovation project is set to complete by the beginning of the 2024-2025 football season, with the goal being August of 2024.

In the spacious era of the Dome, wider concourses like the 100-level will allow for more foot traffic, people, bathrooms, and concessions on one side, as well as a 40-yard bar on the other side. The 500-level concourse will also be wider and include other signature bars. Before the start of the season, two atriums will be complete and escalators will be rolling strong.

“If you were a fan up on the 650 or 500 level, you would never go, ‘Hey, let’s go meet some friends on the 100 or 200.’ Now it’s one escalator ride away. So, this is a new era for this building and really a new life for this building.”

Hoss said Saints fans in the Superdome have seen many eras. Those include hurricanes, blackouts, and no-calls — as well as Archie Manning, Bobby Hebert, Drew Brees, and Sean Payton. Hoss noted, with Derek Carr and Dennis Allen at the helm, it’s now time for a new look.

“If you think about it, when we celebrate the Super Bowl in 2025, the world will see this building complete … in its 50th year of existence. That’s pretty cool.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts