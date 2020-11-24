Southland Men’s Basketball Season Tips Off Wednesday

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 27: A basketball goes through the hoop during the round 16 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the Adelaide 36ers at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on January 27, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jason O’Brien/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas – The 57th season of Southland Conference men’s basketball tips off at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 25, when Abilene Christian takes on East Tennessee State in Estero, Fla., as part of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Airing on FloHoops, the contest is one of 96 broadcasts across the ESPN Networks and various other platforms on the slate of television and streaming games for the 2020-21 season. Coverage will also be provided for each matchup in the Southland Conference Tournament, set to take place March 10-13 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. The Southland title game on March 14 will be featured on ESPN or ESPN2.

Picked to finish third in the league’s preseason poll, Sam Houston State commences the season at Lone Star State foe SMU on ESPN+. Nicholls, who came in at fourth in the predicted order of finish, starts the year against UC-Davis in the Santa Clara Tournament.

Northwestern State begins its campaign against No. 14 Texas Tech at 6 p.m. in Lubbock, Texas, and Lamar is also tasked with playing a ranked team in No. 17 Houston. Both games will air on ESPN+.

Additional matchups include Houston Baptist visiting TCU and McNeese taking on Nebraska. Rounding out the opening day matchups is Southeastern Louisiana at IPFW and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hosting Texas A&M-International.

New Orleans will spend Thanksgiving in Provo, Utah, to face BYU, and UIW doesn’t tip off until Friday, when the Cardinals host Rice in the UIW Invitational. Following the cancellation of the Justin Reed Classic, hosted by Ole Miss, Central Arkansas will not embark on its season until Dec. 1 against Missouri State.

Preseason conference favorite and reigning regular-season champion Stephen F. Austin, who was slated to play three games in Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn, will tip off against Hardin Simmons on Dec. 2. That game will also be on ESPN+.

2020-21 Southland Men’s Basketball Television & Streaming Schedule (All Times Central)

ESPNU:

Fri., Nov. 27 – Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

Big Ten Network:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – McNeese at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Longhorn Network:

Wed., Dec. 16 – Sam Houston State at Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 29 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Networks:

Sun., Nov. 29 – Houston Baptist at Arizona State, 3 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 30 – Nicholls at California, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Network:

Wed., Dec. 16 – New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

ESPN3:

Wed., Nov. 25 – Southeastern Louisiana at IPFW, 6 p.m.

ESPN+:

Wed., Nov. 25 – Lamar at Houston, 2 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 25 – Northwestern State at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 25 – Houston Baptist at TCU, 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 25 – Sam Houston State at SMU, 7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 30 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at SMU, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 1 – Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 2 – Hardin Simmons at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 3 – Northwestern State at TCU, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 5 – Alcorn State at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Sat., Dec. 5 – UIW at Texas State, 2 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 5 – Tarleton State at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 6 – Central Arkansas at Little Rock, 2 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 8 – Nicholls at Baylor, TBD

Wed., Dec. 9 – Sam Houston State at Houston, TBD

Wed., Dec. 9 – Abilene Christian at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 9 – LeTourneau at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 10 – New Orleans at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 12 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 12 – McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 15 – New Orleans at Louisiana, TBD

Tue., Dec. 15 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 15 – Southern Miss at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 16 – Arkansas State at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 16 – Hardin Simmons at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 18 – LSU-Shreveport at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 21 – Southeastern Louisiana at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 22 – Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Tue., Dec. 29 – Central Arkansas at Baylor, TBD

Tue., Dec. 29 – UIW at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 29 – Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 2 – Lamar at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 2 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 2 – Sam Houston State at Nicholls, 5 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 2 – New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Wed., Jan. 6 – Sam Houston State at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 9 – Houston Baptist at Lamar, 2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 9 – UIW at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 13 – Central Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Wed., Jan. 13 – Lamar at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16 – Southeastern Louisiana at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Lamar, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16 – Houston Baptist at Sam Houston State, 5 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 20 – Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Wed., Jan. 20 – UIW at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 20 – Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State, 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 23 – Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Sat., Jan. 23 – Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 23 – Northwestern State at Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 27 – Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 27 – Central Arkansas at Southeastern Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 30 – Sam Houston State at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Sat., Jan. 30 – New Orleans at Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 30 – McNeese at Lamar, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 6 – Abilene Christian at Lamar, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 6 – Nicholls at Sam Houston State, 5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 6 – Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 10 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Wed., Feb. 10 – Southeastern Louisiana at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 10 – Houston Baptist at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 10 – Nicholls at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 13 – Central Arkansas at Sam Houston State, 5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 13 – McNeese at Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 13 – Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 13 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Abilene Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 17 – Sam Houston State at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 20 – UIW at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Sat., Feb. 20 – Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christ, 4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 20 – Abilene Christian at Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 24 – McNeese at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 24 – Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 27 – Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 27 – Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Wed., March 3 – Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Wed., March 3 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., March 6 – UIW at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

Sat., March 6 – Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston State, 5 p.m.

BYU TV:

Thu., Nov. 26 – New Orleans at BYU, 8 p.m.

Conference USA TV:

Sat., Nov. 28 – Southeastern Louisiana at UAB, 2 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 29 – Northwestern State at LA Tech, 1 p.m.

FloHoops:

Wed., Nov. 25 – Abilene Christian vs. East Tennessee State, 10 a.m.

Thu., Nov. 26 – Abilene Christian vs. Akron/Middle Tennessee State, TBD

Fri., Nov. 27 – Abilene Christian vs. TBD, TBD

Fox Sports Southwest:

Sat., Dec. 19 – Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

SEC Network Plus:

Sun., Nov. 29 – New Orleans at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 30 – Southeastern Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 12 – Central Arkansas at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 15 – Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 16 – Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 22 – Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

West Coast Conference Network:

Sat., Nov. 28 – Nicholls at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}