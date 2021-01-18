Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Schedule Changes Announced

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has announced the postponement of six matchups for the UIW women’s basketball program, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The Cardinals will postpone contests against Northwestern State (Jan. 18), Lamar (Jan. 20), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 23), at Houston Baptist (Jan. 27), Abilene Christian (Jan. 30) and at New Orleans (Feb. 1). Further information regarding the suspension of the aforementioned games will be released by the conference at a later time.

