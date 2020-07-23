Southland Conference Virtual Media Day Recap

HOUSTON, Tx. – On Wednesday, the Southland Conference held its annual media day virtually.

Commissioner Tom Bernett addressed the 2020 fall schedule. He says the conference plans to proceed with this year’s football schedule on time, beginning in the fall.

“At times I will tell you these discussions have been quite sobering. The challenges are very real and the clock is ticking on all of us,” said Burnett. “All that being said, both our presidents and our athletic director groups are intent on remaining on a pathway to fall competition. Understanding everything is done with the health and safety of our student-athletes and game participants at the forefront.”

In Nicholls State football, the two-time reigning conference champs biggest hit this offseason, losing four-year starter Chase Fourcade to graduation.

Tim Rebowe said, “You’ll never replace a Chase Fourcade. You’ll never replace a Sully Laiche. Those guys are probably going to go down as two of the greatest football players to come through Nicholls and possibly even the conference with what they have done. I always know that when you are building a program, you have got some guys that are ready to step in and we have got to be ready to go. We have got a couple of quarterbacks that have been in our program. Lindsay Scott is a transfer, but he was in our program last year. Andrew Robison is a young man who is very talented and gifted, and we signed Leonard Kelly out of Edna Karr. We have got 4 quarterbacks that I feel can come in and compete.”

The Southeastern Lions made the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014 in last seasons 8-5 finish. Frank Scelfo says the opportunity meant a lot to his players, and expects the team to build off of the success in 2020.

Scelfo said, “It was tough to go home after Montana. We earned the right to get in the playoffs, we earned the right to play in the second week, and we want to take it not only to that step but we want to go further this year.”

With Cole Kelly and Chason Virgil splitting time under center, the lions led the conference in scoring offense, total offense, and passing offense in 2019.

While some expect Kelly to be starting week one, Scelfo says the job is still up for grabs.

“We don’t know yet. We’re going to continue working through camp and finish up the summer,” said Scelfo. “We’ll name a starter the first week. He needs to play well if he wants to be the starter the second week, third, and all throughout the season. That’s how we do things and I think the leadership of our football team allows us to be stable from the stance of, if a guy is not playing well, or playing to his capabilities, we need to make a change.”

Frank Wilson begins his first season as the McNeese Cowboys head football coach.

Wilson has been a journeyman, seeing time on staffs at LSU, Tennessee, and Ole Miss under Ed Orgeron.

Things come full circle for Wilson, who now gets to coach Orgeron’s son, Cody.

The Cowboys returning quarterback threw for 2600 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. He also ran for 700 yards.

Coach Wilson speaks highly of Orgeron’s production during his time at McNeese.

“I’m very pleased with Cody and the progress that he has made over the years, he works diligently and extremely hard at his craft,” said Wilson. “We have added a little depth to our Quarterback position with Walker Wood, a transfer from Kentucky. I believe iron sharpens iron. Our program is built on competition and so we have added that not just at the Quarterback position but at every position and I think it will help us become a better football team as those guys grow individually.”

A big part of Cody’s success in 2019 was the weapons he had to throw to. Specifically senior wide out Cyron Sutton.

The former Lake Area high school standout set single season records last season, with 67 receptions for 950 yards.

To hear more from the teams and their respective coaches, click on the corresponding videos above.



