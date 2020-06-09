Southland Conference Names 2020 Academic All-Conference Track & Field Teams

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Academic All-Conference teams Tuesday.

Central Arkansas leads the way with five selections on the 30-member men’s squad, followed by McNeese and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with four honorees each. UIW and Sam Houston State tacked on three members apiece, while Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana each accounted for a pair of honorees. Nicholls, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin closed out the men’s team with one student-athletes each.

A total of 13 male student-athletes made their return to the all-academic squad, including Lamar’s Matthew Arnold, who earned an automatic selection after being named a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection. Abilene Christian’s Ross Dean, Central Arkansas’ Hunter Henderson and McNeese’s Nemanja Koviljac and Josh Raphael all topped the men’s roster with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

The women’s side was led by Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin, earning six spots each on the academic all-conference lineup. McNeese came in next with five selections, followed by four honorees apiece from UIW and Northwestern State. Central Arkansas accounted for a trio of student-athletes, followed by Houston Baptist and Sam Houston State, which garnered two spots apiece. Lamar, New Orleans, Nicholls and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi round out the women’s roster with one honoree each.

Of the 36 members on the women’s squad, 11 are making repeat appearances, including three-time selections Irene Akwitti (ACU), Alanna Arvie (MCN) and Jasmyn Steels (NSU). A staggering 14 of the 36 women’s honorees earned unblemished 4.0 GPAs.

Southland Conference Track & Field All-Academic Teams are selected by a 50-percent rule. Of the total number of nominees, half are named all-academic selections. Honorees are nominated and voted upon by head coaches, sports information directors, and academic staff members from each university.

2020 Southland Conference Men’s Track & Field Academic All-Conference Team

Name School Cl. GPA Major Blaze Brownlow3 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.77 Financial Management Ross Dean Abilene Christian Jr. 4.0 Financial Management Zac Bitton Central Arkansas Sr. 3.72 Business Management & Marketing Jared Hamilton2 Central Arkansas Sr. 3.70 Health Professions & Relate Programs Alex Hanson2 Central Arkansas Sr. 3.49 Business Management & Marketing Hunter Henderson Central Arkansas So. 4.0 Health Related Knowledge & Skills Zachary Jewell2 Central Arkansas Sr. 3.63 Biological & Biomedical Sciences Scott Boon Houston Baptist So. 3.76 International Business Christos Zachariou2 Houston Baptist Sr. 3.96 Psychology Jordan Cherin2 UIW Sr. 3.96 Computer Information Systems Matthew Hernandez UIW Jr. 3.57 Accounting Rodney Littlejohn3 UIW Gr. 3.93 Kinesiology Matthew Arnold*^2 Lamar Gr. 3.68 English Jordan Rowe Lamar Gr. 3.90 Kinesiology Joey Croft McNeese So. 3.83 HHP – Sports Wellness & Management Luke Horgan McNeese Sr. 3.50 Marketing Nemanja Koviljac3 McNeese Sr. 4.0 Chemical Engineering Josh Raphael McNeese Jr. 4.0 Mass Communication Dustin Worley Nicholls So. 3.83 Chemistry Marco Arevalo Northwestern State So. 3.51 Business Administration Clayton Fritsch2 Sam Houston State Jr. 3.25 Construction Management Cade Skuza Sam Houston State Sr. 3.85 Construction Management Austin Zirkel Sam Houston State Jr. 3.91 Criminal Justice Gerald Coleman2 Southeastern Louisiana Sr. 3.01 Sports Management Ricardo Klotz Southeastern Louisiana So. 3.30 Psychology Branson Ellis Stephen F. Austin So. 3.15 Ag Engineering Technology Bjoern Adden2 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.97 Business Management Colton Cohea2 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.71 Mechanical Engineering Zachary Seaman Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. 3.94 Business Isaac Vargas Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.80 Engineering

2020 Southland Conference Women’s Track & Field Academic All-Conference Team

Name School Cl. GPA Major Irene Akwitti3 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.71 Nursing Annina Brandenburg2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.73 Marketing Briahna Gerlach2 Abilene Christian Sr. 3.64 Social Work Zoe Spinn Abilene Christian Jr. 3.92 Nursing Taylor Tolen Abilene Christian Sr. 3.67 Kinesiology Mackenzie West Abilene Christian Gr. 3.00 Nutrition Ajah Criner2 Central Arkansas Sr. 3.31 Health Professions & Related Programs Gracie Hyde Central Arkansas So. 4.0 Health Related Knowledge & Skills Erin Woodward2 Central Arkansas Sr. 4.0 Health Professions & Related Programs Kaitlin Smith2 Houston Baptist Jr. 3.97 Kinesiology Jemira Thomlinson Houston Baptist Sr. 3.26 Interdisciplinary Studies Alia Henderson UIW So. 3.75 Government Madison Henry UIW Jr. 4.0 Management Alisa Novosad UIW So. 4.0 Rehabilitative Sciences Katherine Ramirez UIW R-Sr. 3.50 Business Administration Julie Emmerson Lamar Gr. 4.0 Kinesiology Alanna Arvie3 McNeese Sr. 4.0 Biology – Pre-med. Brentney Carroll McNeese Sr. 4.0 Graduate Studies Aleyah Donald2 McNeese Sr. 4.0 Criminal Justice Ciara Gilroy McNeese So. 4.0 HHP – Pre-Physical Therapy Malayia Jedkins McNeese So. 4.0 Nursing Arina Kleshchukova New Orleans Jr. 3.71 Interdisciplinary Studies Omo Oboh Nicholls So. 3.18 Nursing Annemarie Broussard Northwestern State So. 3.70 Health & Exercise Science Natashia Jackson Northwestern State Sr. 3.00 Psychology Brooke Petkovich2 Northwestern State Sr. 4.0 Health & Exercise Science Jasmyn Steels3 Northwestern State Gr. 3.25 Sports Administration Sandy Clarkin Sam Houston State Jr. 3.94 Kinesiology Rebeca Gonzalez Sam Houston State Sr. 4.0 Health Care Administration Kaylee Bizzell Stephen F. Austin Sr. 3.50 Nursing Claire Crone Stephen F. Austin Sr. 3.97 Mathematics Mallory Dotson Stephen F. Austin Jr. 4.0 Kinesiology Avery Ellis-Byerly Stephen F. Austin Jr. 4.0 Kinesiology Kelsey Ramirez2 Stephen F. Austin Jr. 3.86 Kinesiology LaSean Davis Stephen F. Austin Jr. 3.17 Kinesiology Allyson Girard Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. 3.49 Biomedical Science

* Automatic selection

2 Two-time all-academic selection

3 Three-time all-academic selection

^ Google Cloud Academic All-District selection

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}