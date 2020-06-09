Southland Conference Names 2020 Academic All-Conference Track & Field Teams

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Academic All-Conference teams Tuesday.

Central Arkansas leads the way with five selections on the 30-member men’s squad, followed by McNeese and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with four honorees each. UIW and Sam Houston State tacked on three members apiece, while Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Lamar and Southeastern Louisiana each accounted for a pair of honorees. Nicholls, Northwestern State and Stephen F. Austin closed out the men’s team with one student-athletes each.

A total of 13 male student-athletes made their return to the all-academic squad, including Lamar’s Matthew Arnold, who earned an automatic selection after being named a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection. Abilene Christian’s Ross Dean, Central Arkansas’ Hunter Henderson and McNeese’s Nemanja Koviljac and Josh Raphael all topped the men’s roster with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

The women’s side was led by Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin, earning six spots each on the academic all-conference lineup. McNeese came in next with five selections, followed by four honorees apiece from UIW and Northwestern State. Central Arkansas accounted for a trio of student-athletes, followed by Houston Baptist and Sam Houston State, which garnered two spots apiece. Lamar, New Orleans, Nicholls and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi round out the women’s roster with one honoree each.  

Of the 36 members on the women’s squad, 11 are making repeat appearances, including three-time selections Irene Akwitti (ACU), Alanna Arvie (MCN) and Jasmyn Steels (NSU). A staggering 14 of the 36 women’s honorees earned unblemished 4.0 GPAs.

Southland Conference Track & Field All-Academic Teams are selected by a 50-percent rule. Of the total number of nominees, half are named all-academic selections. Honorees are nominated and voted upon by head coaches, sports information directors, and academic staff members from each university.

2020 Southland Conference Men’s Track & Field Academic All-Conference Team

NameSchoolCl.GPAMajor
Blaze Brownlow3Abilene ChristianSr.3.77Financial Management
Ross DeanAbilene ChristianJr.4.0Financial Management
Zac BittonCentral ArkansasSr.3.72Business Management & Marketing
Jared Hamilton2Central ArkansasSr.3.70Health Professions & Relate Programs
Alex Hanson2Central ArkansasSr.3.49Business Management & Marketing
Hunter HendersonCentral ArkansasSo.4.0Health Related Knowledge & Skills
Zachary Jewell2Central ArkansasSr.3.63Biological & Biomedical Sciences
Scott BoonHouston BaptistSo.3.76International Business
Christos Zachariou2Houston BaptistSr.3.96Psychology
Jordan Cherin2UIWSr.3.96Computer Information Systems
Matthew HernandezUIWJr.3.57Accounting
Rodney Littlejohn3UIWGr.3.93Kinesiology
Matthew Arnold*^2LamarGr.3.68English
Jordan RoweLamarGr.3.90Kinesiology
Joey CroftMcNeeseSo.3.83HHP – Sports Wellness & Management
Luke HorganMcNeeseSr.3.50Marketing
Nemanja Koviljac3McNeeseSr.4.0Chemical Engineering
Josh RaphaelMcNeeseJr.4.0Mass Communication
Dustin WorleyNichollsSo.3.83Chemistry
Marco ArevaloNorthwestern StateSo.3.51Business Administration
Clayton Fritsch2Sam Houston StateJr.3.25Construction Management
Cade SkuzaSam Houston StateSr.3.85Construction Management
Austin ZirkelSam Houston StateJr.3.91Criminal Justice
Gerald Coleman2Southeastern LouisianaSr.3.01Sports Management
Ricardo KlotzSoutheastern LouisianaSo.3.30Psychology
Branson EllisStephen F. AustinSo.3.15Ag Engineering Technology
Bjoern Adden2Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.97Business Management
Colton Cohea2Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.71Mechanical Engineering
Zachary SeamanTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiSo.3.94Business
Isaac VargasTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.80Engineering

2020 Southland Conference Women’s Track & Field Academic All-Conference Team

NameSchoolCl.GPAMajor
Irene Akwitti3Abilene ChristianSr.3.71Nursing
Annina Brandenburg2Abilene ChristianSr.3.73Marketing
Briahna Gerlach2Abilene ChristianSr.3.64Social Work
Zoe SpinnAbilene ChristianJr.3.92Nursing
Taylor TolenAbilene ChristianSr.3.67Kinesiology
Mackenzie WestAbilene ChristianGr.3.00Nutrition
Ajah Criner2Central ArkansasSr.3.31Health Professions & Related Programs
Gracie HydeCentral ArkansasSo.4.0Health Related Knowledge & Skills
Erin Woodward2Central ArkansasSr.4.0Health Professions & Related Programs
Kaitlin Smith2Houston BaptistJr.3.97Kinesiology
Jemira ThomlinsonHouston BaptistSr.3.26Interdisciplinary Studies
Alia HendersonUIWSo.3.75Government
Madison HenryUIWJr.4.0Management
Alisa NovosadUIWSo.4.0Rehabilitative Sciences
Katherine RamirezUIWR-Sr.3.50Business Administration
Julie EmmersonLamarGr.4.0Kinesiology
Alanna Arvie3McNeeseSr.4.0Biology – Pre-med.
Brentney CarrollMcNeeseSr.4.0Graduate Studies
Aleyah Donald2McNeeseSr.4.0Criminal Justice
Ciara GilroyMcNeeseSo.4.0HHP – Pre-Physical Therapy
Malayia JedkinsMcNeeseSo.4.0Nursing
Arina KleshchukovaNew OrleansJr.3.71Interdisciplinary Studies
Omo ObohNichollsSo.3.18Nursing
Annemarie BroussardNorthwestern StateSo.3.70Health & Exercise Science
Natashia JacksonNorthwestern StateSr.3.00Psychology
Brooke Petkovich2Northwestern StateSr.4.0Health & Exercise Science
Jasmyn Steels3Northwestern StateGr.3.25Sports Administration
Sandy ClarkinSam Houston StateJr.3.94Kinesiology
Rebeca GonzalezSam Houston StateSr.4.0Health Care Administration
Kaylee BizzellStephen F. AustinSr.3.50Nursing
Claire CroneStephen F. AustinSr.3.97Mathematics
Mallory DotsonStephen F. AustinJr.4.0Kinesiology
Avery Ellis-ByerlyStephen F. AustinJr.4.0Kinesiology
Kelsey Ramirez2Stephen F. AustinJr.3.86Kinesiology
LaSean DavisStephen F. AustinJr.3.17Kinesiology
Allyson GirardTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.49Biomedical Science

Automatic selection

2 Two-time all-academic selection

3 Three-time all-academic selection

^ Google Cloud Academic All-District selection

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}

