FRISCO, Texas – Led by Preseason All-Americans John Allen of Southeastern and Rodney Dansby of Houston Christian, the Southland Conference Announced the 2023 Preseason All-Conference Football Team on Friday morning.

The Lions lead the way with 17 total selections, followed by Nicholls with 11. UIW added eight selections followed by McNeese with six, HCU all with five and Lamar and Texas A&M-Commerce with four.

Allen, who was named an Athlon Sports Preseason All-American, returns for his final season after being named the Southland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year last season for the SLC champions. A Stats Perform and AFCA FCS Coaches All-America selection as a junior, Allen started 12 games at left guard for a Lion offense that averaged 35.3 points and 439.8 yards per contest. His consistent excellence helped SLU weather the loss of three opening day starters on the offensive line by week four.

Dansby earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-America and Stats Perform FCS All-America Third Team honors last season and HERO Sports Preseason All-American honors to open this season. The junior finished last season with 126 tackles after totaling 130 during his freshman campaign. His 256 total tackles during the previous two seasons rank second among all FCS players with only Fordham’s James Conway who had 258. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented by Stats Perform to the FCS Defensive Player of the Year, last season.

The group of returning talents also includes Eli Ennis of Nicholls, a first-team Freshman All-American and Southland Freshman of the Year last season and Zach Patterson of Northwestern State, the 2022 Southland Newcomer of the Year. All-American offensive lineman Evan Roussel also finds a spot on the first team.

Southeastern nabbed the top two all-conference spots at quarterback as incoming Northwestern State transfer Zachary Clement earned the first team nod with returner Eli Sawyer grabbing a second team nod.

Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The preseason poll will be revealed on Monday, July 24, to kick off the 2023 Southland Conference Football Media Day on ESPN+.

First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
QBZachary Clement*Southeastern LouisianaJr.Broussard, La.
RBCollin GuggenheimNichollsJr.Kenner, La.
RBKhalan GriffinLamarJr.Tyler, Texas
TE/HBTravon Jones*Northwestern StateSo.Miami, Fla.
WRZach Patterson*Northwestern StateSr.Corinth, Miss.
WRKarl ReynoldsHCUSr.Humble, Texas
WRBrandon PorterUIWGr.Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
OLJohn Allen*Southeastern LouisianaSr.Jackson, Miss.
OLEvan Roussel*NichollsJr.Lutcher, La.
OLJhy Orgeron*Southeastern LouisianaJr.Galliano, La.
OLJalen BellSoutheastern LouisianaSr.Amory, Miss.
OLStanley Mark^UIWGr.Seguin, Texas
OLMark Barthelemy^NichollsSr.Opelousas, La.
PKGarrison Smith*McNeeseSo.Norwalk, Ohio
PAustin Dunlap*Southeastern LouisianaSr.Slidell, La.

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DLSteven Parker*UIWJr.Dallas, Texas
DLPerry Ganci*NichollsSr.New Orleans, La.
DLJalyx Hunt*HCUJr.DeBary, Fla.
DLArlen Willaims*Southeastern LouisianaR-Sr.Boothville, La.
LBRodney Dansby*HCUJr.Houston, Texas
LBDonte’ Daniels*Southeastern LouisianaJr.Slidell, La.
LBEli Ennis*NichollsSo.Ohatchee, Ala.
DBJordan Jackson*NichollsSr.Prairieville, La.
DBDevion HargroveHCUJr.Houston, Texas
DBKevin DavisNorthwestern StateJr.Freeport, Texas
DBBrandon RichardUIWGr.San Antonio, Texas
DBTyler MortonNichollsJr.St. Rose, La.
KRJaylon SpearsNichollsR-So.New Orleans, La.
PRDarius LewisSoutheastern LouisianaR-Jr.New Orleans, La.

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
QBEli SawyerSoutheastern LouisianaR-So.Vestavia Hills, Ala.
RBRodeo Graham, Jr.Southeastern LouisianaSo.Baton Rouge, La.
RBScooter AdamsNorthwestern StateR-Sr.Hallettsville, Texas
TE/HBIvan Drobocky*Southeastern LouisianaJr.Bowling Green, Ky.
WRKe’Nard KingNorthwestern StateJr.Houston, Texas
WRSevonne RheaLamarSo.Houston, Texas
WRCJ HardyUIWGr.Cypress, Texas
OLBrockhim WicksSoutheastern LouisianaR-Jr.Plaquemine, La.
OLCole LeclairMcNeeseSo.Middleburg, Fla.
OLChristian HoodHCUSr.Marshall, Texas
OLD’Andre RichardNorthwestern StateJr.Baton Rouge, La.
OLDylan DauzartMcNeeseJr.Alexandria, La.
PKRiley Callaghan*Southeastern LouisianaSo.Ashburn, Va.
PKylan DupreNichollsSo.Geismar, La.

Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos.NameSchoolClassHometown
DLMarcus BrownUIWJr.Houston, Texas
DLGarrett CrawfordSoutheastern LouisianaSr.Slidell, La.
DLWelland WilliamsMcNeeseR-So.Reserve, La.
DLLeon YoungTexas A&M-CommerceJr.Dallas, Texas
LBKylin WhiteNichollsR-So.Boutte, La.
LBHerman Christophe IVSoutheastern LouisianaSr.Plaquemine, La.
LBAnthony Britton, Jr.Southeastern LouisianaSr.Stockbridge, Ga.
DBMax EppsTexas A&M-CommerceJr.Spring, Texas
DBJavon DavisMcNeeseSo.River Ridge, La.
DBKristian PughLamarSo.Beaumont, Texas
DBRamond StevensLamar^Jr.New Orleans, La.
DBTyrone LeggetteSoutheastern Louisiana^Sr.New Orleans, La.
DBDaryion TaylorTexas A&M-Commerce^Sr.Humble, Texas
KRSean Krystoff-KingTexas A&M-CommerceSo.Humble, Texas
PRDekaylon TaylorUIWSo.Longview, Texas


Automatic selection; returning all-conference and superlative player
^ Denotes tie in voting

