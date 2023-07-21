FRISCO, Texas – Led by Preseason All-Americans John Allen of Southeastern and Rodney Dansby of Houston Christian, the Southland Conference Announced the 2023 Preseason All-Conference Football Team on Friday morning.



The Lions lead the way with 17 total selections, followed by Nicholls with 11. UIW added eight selections followed by McNeese with six, HCU all with five and Lamar and Texas A&M-Commerce with four.



Allen, who was named an Athlon Sports Preseason All-American, returns for his final season after being named the Southland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year last season for the SLC champions. A Stats Perform and AFCA FCS Coaches All-America selection as a junior, Allen started 12 games at left guard for a Lion offense that averaged 35.3 points and 439.8 yards per contest. His consistent excellence helped SLU weather the loss of three opening day starters on the offensive line by week four.



Dansby earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-America and Stats Perform FCS All-America Third Team honors last season and HERO Sports Preseason All-American honors to open this season. The junior finished last season with 126 tackles after totaling 130 during his freshman campaign. His 256 total tackles during the previous two seasons rank second among all FCS players with only Fordham’s James Conway who had 258. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented by Stats Perform to the FCS Defensive Player of the Year, last season.



The group of returning talents also includes Eli Ennis of Nicholls, a first-team Freshman All-American and Southland Freshman of the Year last season and Zach Patterson of Northwestern State, the 2022 Southland Newcomer of the Year. All-American offensive lineman Evan Roussel also finds a spot on the first team.



Southeastern nabbed the top two all-conference spots at quarterback as incoming Northwestern State transfer Zachary Clement earned the first team nod with returner Eli Sawyer grabbing a second team nod.



Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.



The preseason poll will be revealed on Monday, July 24, to kick off the 2023 Southland Conference Football Media Day on ESPN+.



First Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Zachary Clement* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Broussard, La. RB Collin Guggenheim Nicholls Jr. Kenner, La. RB Khalan Griffin Lamar Jr. Tyler, Texas TE/HB Travon Jones* Northwestern State So. Miami, Fla. WR Zach Patterson* Northwestern State Sr. Corinth, Miss. WR Karl Reynolds HCU Sr. Humble, Texas WR Brandon Porter UIW Gr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. OL John Allen* Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Jackson, Miss. OL Evan Roussel* Nicholls Jr. Lutcher, La. OL Jhy Orgeron* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Galliano, La. OL Jalen Bell Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Amory, Miss. OL Stanley Mark^ UIW Gr. Seguin, Texas OL Mark Barthelemy^ Nicholls Sr. Opelousas, La. PK Garrison Smith* McNeese So. Norwalk, Ohio P Austin Dunlap* Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Slidell, La.

First Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Steven Parker* UIW Jr. Dallas, Texas DL Perry Ganci* Nicholls Sr. New Orleans, La. DL Jalyx Hunt* HCU Jr. DeBary, Fla. DL Arlen Willaims* Southeastern Louisiana R-Sr. Boothville, La. LB Rodney Dansby* HCU Jr. Houston, Texas LB Donte’ Daniels* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Slidell, La. LB Eli Ennis* Nicholls So. Ohatchee, Ala. DB Jordan Jackson* Nicholls Sr. Prairieville, La. DB Devion Hargrove HCU Jr. Houston, Texas DB Kevin Davis Northwestern State Jr. Freeport, Texas DB Brandon Richard UIW Gr. San Antonio, Texas DB Tyler Morton Nicholls Jr. St. Rose, La. KR Jaylon Spears Nicholls R-So. New Orleans, La. PR Darius Lewis Southeastern Louisiana R-Jr. New Orleans, La.

Second Team All-Conference Offense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown QB Eli Sawyer Southeastern Louisiana R-So. Vestavia Hills, Ala. RB Rodeo Graham, Jr. Southeastern Louisiana So. Baton Rouge, La. RB Scooter Adams Northwestern State R-Sr. Hallettsville, Texas TE/HB Ivan Drobocky* Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Bowling Green, Ky. WR Ke’Nard King Northwestern State Jr. Houston, Texas WR Sevonne Rhea Lamar So. Houston, Texas WR CJ Hardy UIW Gr. Cypress, Texas OL Brockhim Wicks Southeastern Louisiana R-Jr. Plaquemine, La. OL Cole Leclair McNeese So. Middleburg, Fla. OL Christian Hood HCU Sr. Marshall, Texas OL D’Andre Richard Northwestern State Jr. Baton Rouge, La. OL Dylan Dauzart McNeese Jr. Alexandria, La. PK Riley Callaghan* Southeastern Louisiana So. Ashburn, Va. P Kylan Dupre Nicholls So. Geismar, La.

Second Team All-Conference Defense

Pos. Name School Class Hometown DL Marcus Brown UIW Jr. Houston, Texas DL Garrett Crawford Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Slidell, La. DL Welland Williams McNeese R-So. Reserve, La. DL Leon Young Texas A&M-Commerce Jr. Dallas, Texas LB Kylin White Nicholls R-So. Boutte, La. LB Herman Christophe IV Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Plaquemine, La. LB Anthony Britton, Jr. Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Stockbridge, Ga. DB Max Epps Texas A&M-Commerce Jr. Spring, Texas DB Javon Davis McNeese So. River Ridge, La. DB Kristian Pugh Lamar So. Beaumont, Texas DB Ramond Stevens Lamar^ Jr. New Orleans, La. DB Tyrone Leggette Southeastern Louisiana^ Sr. New Orleans, La. DB Daryion Taylor Texas A&M-Commerce^ Sr. Humble, Texas KR Sean Krystoff-King Texas A&M-Commerce So. Humble, Texas PR Dekaylon Taylor UIW So. Longview, Texas



* Automatic selection; returning all-conference and superlative player

^ Denotes tie in voting

