FRISCO, Texas – Led by Preseason All-Americans John Allen of Southeastern and Rodney Dansby of Houston Christian, the Southland Conference Announced the 2023 Preseason All-Conference Football Team on Friday morning.
The Lions lead the way with 17 total selections, followed by Nicholls with 11. UIW added eight selections followed by McNeese with six, HCU all with five and Lamar and Texas A&M-Commerce with four.
Allen, who was named an Athlon Sports Preseason All-American, returns for his final season after being named the Southland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year last season for the SLC champions. A Stats Perform and AFCA FCS Coaches All-America selection as a junior, Allen started 12 games at left guard for a Lion offense that averaged 35.3 points and 439.8 yards per contest. His consistent excellence helped SLU weather the loss of three opening day starters on the offensive line by week four.
Dansby earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-America and Stats Perform FCS All-America Third Team honors last season and HERO Sports Preseason All-American honors to open this season. The junior finished last season with 126 tackles after totaling 130 during his freshman campaign. His 256 total tackles during the previous two seasons rank second among all FCS players with only Fordham’s James Conway who had 258. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented by Stats Perform to the FCS Defensive Player of the Year, last season.
The group of returning talents also includes Eli Ennis of Nicholls, a first-team Freshman All-American and Southland Freshman of the Year last season and Zach Patterson of Northwestern State, the 2022 Southland Newcomer of the Year. All-American offensive lineman Evan Roussel also finds a spot on the first team.
Southeastern nabbed the top two all-conference spots at quarterback as incoming Northwestern State transfer Zachary Clement earned the first team nod with returner Eli Sawyer grabbing a second team nod.
Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.
The preseason poll will be revealed on Monday, July 24, to kick off the 2023 Southland Conference Football Media Day on ESPN+.
First Team All-Conference Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|QB
|Zachary Clement*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|Broussard, La.
|RB
|Collin Guggenheim
|Nicholls
|Jr.
|Kenner, La.
|RB
|Khalan Griffin
|Lamar
|Jr.
|Tyler, Texas
|TE/HB
|Travon Jones*
|Northwestern State
|So.
|Miami, Fla.
|WR
|Zach Patterson*
|Northwestern State
|Sr.
|Corinth, Miss.
|WR
|Karl Reynolds
|HCU
|Sr.
|Humble, Texas
|WR
|Brandon Porter
|UIW
|Gr.
|Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
|OL
|John Allen*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Sr.
|Jackson, Miss.
|OL
|Evan Roussel*
|Nicholls
|Jr.
|Lutcher, La.
|OL
|Jhy Orgeron*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|Galliano, La.
|OL
|Jalen Bell
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Sr.
|Amory, Miss.
|OL
|Stanley Mark^
|UIW
|Gr.
|Seguin, Texas
|OL
|Mark Barthelemy^
|Nicholls
|Sr.
|Opelousas, La.
|PK
|Garrison Smith*
|McNeese
|So.
|Norwalk, Ohio
|P
|Austin Dunlap*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Sr.
|Slidell, La.
First Team All-Conference Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|DL
|Steven Parker*
|UIW
|Jr.
|Dallas, Texas
|DL
|Perry Ganci*
|Nicholls
|Sr.
|New Orleans, La.
|DL
|Jalyx Hunt*
|HCU
|Jr.
|DeBary, Fla.
|DL
|Arlen Willaims*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|R-Sr.
|Boothville, La.
|LB
|Rodney Dansby*
|HCU
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|LB
|Donte’ Daniels*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|Slidell, La.
|LB
|Eli Ennis*
|Nicholls
|So.
|Ohatchee, Ala.
|DB
|Jordan Jackson*
|Nicholls
|Sr.
|Prairieville, La.
|DB
|Devion Hargrove
|HCU
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|DB
|Kevin Davis
|Northwestern State
|Jr.
|Freeport, Texas
|DB
|Brandon Richard
|UIW
|Gr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|DB
|Tyler Morton
|Nicholls
|Jr.
|St. Rose, La.
|KR
|Jaylon Spears
|Nicholls
|R-So.
|New Orleans, La.
|PR
|Darius Lewis
|Southeastern Louisiana
|R-Jr.
|New Orleans, La.
Second Team All-Conference Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|QB
|Eli Sawyer
|Southeastern Louisiana
|R-So.
|Vestavia Hills, Ala.
|RB
|Rodeo Graham, Jr.
|Southeastern Louisiana
|So.
|Baton Rouge, La.
|RB
|Scooter Adams
|Northwestern State
|R-Sr.
|Hallettsville, Texas
|TE/HB
|Ivan Drobocky*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|Bowling Green, Ky.
|WR
|Ke’Nard King
|Northwestern State
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|WR
|Sevonne Rhea
|Lamar
|So.
|Houston, Texas
|WR
|CJ Hardy
|UIW
|Gr.
|Cypress, Texas
|OL
|Brockhim Wicks
|Southeastern Louisiana
|R-Jr.
|Plaquemine, La.
|OL
|Cole Leclair
|McNeese
|So.
|Middleburg, Fla.
|OL
|Christian Hood
|HCU
|Sr.
|Marshall, Texas
|OL
|D’Andre Richard
|Northwestern State
|Jr.
|Baton Rouge, La.
|OL
|Dylan Dauzart
|McNeese
|Jr.
|Alexandria, La.
|PK
|Riley Callaghan*
|Southeastern Louisiana
|So.
|Ashburn, Va.
|P
|Kylan Dupre
|Nicholls
|So.
|Geismar, La.
Second Team All-Conference Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|DL
|Marcus Brown
|UIW
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|DL
|Garrett Crawford
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Sr.
|Slidell, La.
|DL
|Welland Williams
|McNeese
|R-So.
|Reserve, La.
|DL
|Leon Young
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Jr.
|Dallas, Texas
|LB
|Kylin White
|Nicholls
|R-So.
|Boutte, La.
|LB
|Herman Christophe IV
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Sr.
|Plaquemine, La.
|LB
|Anthony Britton, Jr.
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Sr.
|Stockbridge, Ga.
|DB
|Max Epps
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Jr.
|Spring, Texas
|DB
|Javon Davis
|McNeese
|So.
|River Ridge, La.
|DB
|Kristian Pugh
|Lamar
|So.
|Beaumont, Texas
|DB
|Ramond Stevens
|Lamar^
|Jr.
|New Orleans, La.
|DB
|Tyrone Leggette
|Southeastern Louisiana^
|Sr.
|New Orleans, La.
|DB
|Daryion Taylor
|Texas A&M-Commerce^
|Sr.
|Humble, Texas
|KR
|Sean Krystoff-King
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|So.
|Humble, Texas
|PR
|Dekaylon Taylor
|UIW
|So.
|Longview, Texas
* Automatic selection; returning all-conference and superlative player
^ Denotes tie in voting
{Courtesy: Southland Conference}
