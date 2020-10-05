Southland Conference Announces 2021 Spring Volleyball Schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has revealed its volleyball conference regular season for the spring semester. All 13 teams are planning a full round-robin schedule, followed by a league tournament and an automatic berth in the revised NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.
The modified conference regular-season schedule of 12 matches will begin Feb. 2, and continues through March 27, with a four-team, single-elimination championship at the site of the top seed April 2-3. Teams may also have opportunities to schedule non-conference competition beginning as early as Jan. 23.
“Again, we are very pleased to announce another fall sports plan for the spring semester, as our volleyball programs will get championship opportunities,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “While different in many regards, we look forward to a very competitive spring season with championships at the conference and NCAA levels.”
On Aug. 12, Southland presidents approved the postponement of fall conference sports competition, with the intent to explore conference schedules in the spring semester, and later signed off on an opt-out opportunity for programs focused on fall-only participation. A spring schedule for football and soccer teams were released earlier.
Like all Southland sports, the volleyball schedule will be contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, following the guidance from the NCAA and local medical authorities. Game management details, ticketing and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details will be determined by the Southland and the host institutions.
2021 Southland Conference Spring Volleyball Composite Schedule
Schedule subject to change.
Times TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 2
New Orleans at Lamar
Thursday, Feb. 4
Abilene Christian at UIW
Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist
Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese
New Orleans at Nicholls
Northwestern State at Sam Houston State
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Saturday, Feb. 6
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Central Arkansas at Sam Houston State
Northwestern State at Houston Baptist
Stephen F. Austin at UIW
Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar
Nicholls at McNeese
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana
Thursday, Feb. 11
McNeese at Abilene Christian
UIW at Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist at Nicholls
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin
Sam Houston State at New Orleans
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State
Saturday, Feb. 13
Lamar at Abilene Christian
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist at New Orleans
UIW at Northwestern State
McNeese at Stephen F. Austin
Sam Houston State at Southeastern Louisiana
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Central Arkansas at McNeese
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at UIW
Northwestern State at Lamar
Thursday, Feb. 25
Nicholls at Abilene Christian
Sam Houston State at Houston Baptist
New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin
Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State
Saturday, Feb. 27
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian
New Orleans at Central Arkansas
McNeese at Houston Baptist
Nicholls at UIW
Sam Houston State at Lamar
Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Tuesday, March 2
Central Arkansas at Northwestern State
New Orleans at McNeese
Thursday, March 4
Lamar at Central Arkansas
UIW at Houston Baptist
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Sam Houston State
Saturday, March 6
Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
UIW at Sam Houston State
Northwestern State at McNeese
Thursday, March 11
Abilene Christian at Southeastern Louisiana
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls
Saturday, March 13
Abilene Christian at New Orleans
Lamar at Nicholls
Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana
Tuesday, March 16
McNeese at Lamar
Thursday, March 18
Northwestern State at Abilene Christian
Central Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin
Houston Baptist at Southeastern Louisiana
UIW at New Orleans
Sam Houston State at McNeese
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nicholls
Saturday, March 20
Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian
Houston Baptist at Lamar
UIW at Southeastern Louisiana
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at New Orleans
Sam Houston State at Nicholls
Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin
Tuesday, March 23
Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist
Southeastern Louisiana at New Orleans
Thursday, March 25
Nicholls at Central Arkansas
Lamar at UIW
McNeese at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
New Orleans at Northwestern State
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston State
Saturday, March 27
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State
Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas
Houston Baptist at Stephen F. Austin
McNeese at UIW
Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Nicholls at Northwestern State
Friday-Saturday, April 2-3
Southland Tournament
at Site of No. 1 Seed
{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}