Southland Conference Announces 2021 Spring Volleyball Schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has revealed its volleyball conference regular season for the spring semester. All 13 teams are planning a full round-robin schedule, followed by a league tournament and an automatic berth in the revised NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

The modified conference regular-season schedule of 12 matches will begin Feb. 2, and continues through March 27, with a four-team, single-elimination championship at the site of the top seed April 2-3. Teams may also have opportunities to schedule non-conference competition beginning as early as Jan. 23.

“Again, we are very pleased to announce another fall sports plan for the spring semester, as our volleyball programs will get championship opportunities,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “While different in many regards, we look forward to a very competitive spring season with championships at the conference and NCAA levels.”

On Aug. 12, Southland presidents approved the postponement of fall conference sports competition, with the intent to explore conference schedules in the spring semester, and later signed off on an opt-out opportunity for programs focused on fall-only participation. A spring schedule for football and soccer teams were released earlier.

Like all Southland sports, the volleyball schedule will be contingent upon current health conditions in each university community, following the guidance from the NCAA and local medical authorities. Game management details, ticketing and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details will be determined by the Southland and the host institutions.

2021 Southland Conference Spring Volleyball Composite Schedule

Schedule subject to change.

Times TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 2

New Orleans at Lamar

Thursday, Feb. 4

Abilene Christian at UIW

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese

New Orleans at Nicholls

Northwestern State at Sam Houston State

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Saturday, Feb. 6

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Central Arkansas at Sam Houston State

Northwestern State at Houston Baptist

Stephen F. Austin at UIW

Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar

Nicholls at McNeese

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Nicholls at Southeastern Louisiana

Thursday, Feb. 11

McNeese at Abilene Christian

UIW at Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist at Nicholls

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin

Sam Houston State at New Orleans

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Northwestern State

Saturday, Feb. 13

Lamar at Abilene Christian

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist at New Orleans

UIW at Northwestern State

McNeese at Stephen F. Austin

Sam Houston State at Southeastern Louisiana

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Central Arkansas at McNeese

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at UIW

Northwestern State at Lamar

Thursday, Feb. 25

Nicholls at Abilene Christian

Sam Houston State at Houston Baptist

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State

Saturday, Feb. 27

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian

New Orleans at Central Arkansas

McNeese at Houston Baptist

Nicholls at UIW

Sam Houston State at Lamar

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Tuesday, March 2

Central Arkansas at Northwestern State

New Orleans at McNeese

Thursday, March 4

Lamar at Central Arkansas

UIW at Houston Baptist

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Sam Houston State

Saturday, March 6

Houston Baptist at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

UIW at Sam Houston State

Northwestern State at McNeese

Thursday, March 11

Abilene Christian at Southeastern Louisiana

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls

Saturday, March 13

Abilene Christian at New Orleans

Lamar at Nicholls

Stephen F. Austin at Southeastern Louisiana

Tuesday, March 16

McNeese at Lamar

Thursday, March 18

Northwestern State at Abilene Christian

Central Arkansas at Stephen F. Austin

Houston Baptist at Southeastern Louisiana

UIW at New Orleans

Sam Houston State at McNeese

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nicholls

Saturday, March 20

Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian

Houston Baptist at Lamar

UIW at Southeastern Louisiana

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at New Orleans

Sam Houston State at Nicholls

Northwestern State at Stephen F. Austin

Tuesday, March 23

Abilene Christian at Houston Baptist

Southeastern Louisiana at New Orleans

Thursday, March 25

Nicholls at Central Arkansas

Lamar at UIW

McNeese at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

New Orleans at Northwestern State

Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston State

Saturday, March 27

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston State

Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas

Houston Baptist at Stephen F. Austin

McNeese at UIW

Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nicholls at Northwestern State

Friday-Saturday, April 2-3

Southland Tournament

at Site of No. 1 Seed

{Courtesy: Press Release from the Southland Conference}