Southland Conference Announces 2021 Baseball All-Academic Teams

FRISCO, Texas – Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser is the 2021 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Tuesday along with the all-academic teams. Student-Athlete of the Year awards are presented by GEICO.

The Southland Conference Player of the Year boasts a 3.79 GPA in construction management and picks up his second career academic all-conference nod. The Golden Spikes Award finalist was also named to the Southland All-Defensive team and garnered All-Southland Conference Tournament honors. Cowser enters next month’s MLB Draft as the No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com. 

In conference play, Cowser tied for the league lead with 11 home runs and ranked second in slugging percentage (.667), on-base percentage (.470) and runs scored (37). He registered 13 multi-hit performances in 33 games against Southland foes. In six games at the conference tournament, Cowser hit 11-for-21 (.524) with nine runs, six RBI, three doubles and a pair of home runs to help guide the Bearkats to the championship game.

Abilene Christian, McNeese and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi led the way with four selections apiece, followed by Central Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana with three each. UIW, Lamar, New Orleans and Sam Houston each placed two on the teams, and Nicholls and Northwestern State each have one honoree.

A&M-Corpus Christi’s Itchy Burts, who garners his fourth all-academic nod, headlines a group of 11 multi-year honorees.

Four individuals own a perfect 4.00 GPA in Central Arkansas’ Logan Gilbertson, UIW’s Ridge Rogers, Northwestern State’s Levi David and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Luke Marbach. The average mark for the teams is 3.69. 

Southland All-Academic teams are voted on by the head coach, sports information director and an academic staff member from each member school. Student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify. Nominees who were on the all-conference first team are automatically named Southland All-Academic.

The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year. Student-Athlete of the Year candidates must have earned at least a 3.20 GPA and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.

2021 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

2021 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic First Team

NameSchoolCl.GPAMajor
Mitchell Dickson*Abilene ChristianSr.3.89Financial Management
Colton Eager*2Abilene ChristianSr.3.67Management
Tyler Cleveland*Central ArkansasFr.3.50Physical Education/Teacher Education
Lee Thomas*UIWGr.3.71Management Information Systems
Will Dion*McNeeseJr.3.07Sports & Wellness Management
Tre Obregon IIIMcNeeseGr.3.75Criminal Justice
Clayton Rasbeary*2McNeeseGr.3.62Criminal Justice
Levi DavidNorthwestern StateJr.4.00Business Administration
Colton Cowser*^2Sam HoustonJr.3.79Construction Management
Evan KellerSoutheastern LouisianaJr.3.82Chemistry
Will Warren*2Southeastern LouisianaJr.3.40Kinesiology
Itchy Burts*4Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.67MBA
John Gaddis2Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiJr.3.77Biomedical Sciences
Luke Marbach2Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.4.00MBA

2021 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Second Team

NameSchoolCl.GPAMajor
Hunter GieserAbilene ChristianSr.3.92Finance
Miller LadusauAbilene ChristianJr.3.52Management
Logan GilbertsonCentral ArkansasGr.4.00Health Promotion
Kolby JohnsonCentral ArkansasSo.3.96Finance
Ridge Rogers2UIWSr.4.00Rehab Science
Cole Girouard2LamarSr.3.90MBA
Kelby Weyler2LamarSo.3.94Exercise Science
Julian GonzalesMcNeeseJr.3.94Biology Pre Med
Gaige HowardNew OrleansSr.3.58Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Admin.
Darren WillisNew OrleansSr.3.40Psychology
Joe TaylorNichollsJr.3.71Finance
Jack Rogers2Sam HoustonSr.3.34Spring, Texas
Tyler FinkeSoutheastern LouisianaSo.3.04Sport Management
Mike WilliamsTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.38MBA

^ Student-Athlete of the Year

* Automatic selection

2 Two-time all-academic selection

Four-time all-academic selection

{Courtesy: release from the Southland Conference}

