HAMMOND, La. – The Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University football team will compete in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the fifth time in school history, hosting Idaho for a first-round matchup Saturday at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.



Southeastern (8-3) received the SLC’s automatic bid after winning its third league title in program history. The winner of the SLU-Idaho first-round contest will advance to face sixth-seeded Samford Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.



SLU is among the 24-team playoff field for the second straight season and the third time in the past four years. The Lions have previously made postseason appearances in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021.



Season ticket holders, as well as faculty and staff will have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to purchase their tickets through the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office. Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the remaining allotment will be made available to the public.



Ticket office hours this week will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office number is (985) 549-5466 and the office is located on the first floor of West Stadium.



Prices for Saturday’s contest are as follows:

– Chairbacks: $40

– Reserved bench: $26

– Youth bench seats (ages 3-12): $16

– SLU student tickets (ID required): $11 *restricted section



