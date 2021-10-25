Southland Announces Brackets, Ticket Information for Basketball Tip-Off Event

FRISCO, Texas – Following a blind lottery ball draw by Commissioner Tom Burnett, the Southland Conference revealed the brackets for the 2022 Southland Basketball Tip-Off Event on Monday afternoon.

Click here to purchase tickets for the six-day event, held at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas, Jan. 3-8. This event will provide three additional games on each team’s schedule that will count as non-conference games. The women will compete over three days Jan. 3-5, and the men will participate Jan. 6-8. A champion will be crowned for one women’s and one men’s team that wins all three games.

All-day general admission tickets are $20, and there is a group rate of $15 for 10 or more.

The 24-game slate will open at 11 a.m. CT Monday with New Orleans and Northwestern State, followed by a matchup of Lone Star State foes in HBU and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1:30 p.m. The evening contests feature three of the top four teams in the women’s basketball preseason poll with No. 3 UIW taking on No. 4 Nicholls at 5 p.m. and preseason favorite Southeastern facing McNeese at 7:30 p.m.

The men’s portion tips off with Southeastern and HBU at 11 a.m. Thursday while game two at 1:30 p.m. provides a preview to a January 30 game on ESPNU between New Orleans and McNeese. Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi take the court at 5 p.m., and Thursday’s nightcap features Nicholls taking on UIW at 7:30 p.m.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+. Viewers can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

WOMEN’S TIP-OFF SCHEDULE

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 1 – New Orleans vs Northwestern State (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 2 – HBU vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 3 – Nicholls vs. UIW (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 4 – McNeese vs. Southeastern (ESPN+)

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)



Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Seventh-Place Game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Fifth-Place Game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Third-Place Game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – First-Place Game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)

MEN’S TIP-OFF SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 1 – Southeastern vs. HBU (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 2 – New Orleans vs. McNeese (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 3 – Northwestern State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 4 – Nicholls vs. UIW (ESPN+)

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Game 6 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – Game 8 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)



Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

11:00 a.m. – Seventh-Place Game – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m. – Fifth-Place Game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)

5 p.m. – Third-Place Game – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. – First-Place Game – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (ESPN+)

