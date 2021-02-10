Southland Announces 2021 Preseason All-Conference Baseball Teams

FRISCO, Texas – Reigning Southland Conference Baseball Tournament champion McNeese leads the way with six honorees on the 2021 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference baseball teams, announced by the league Tuesday. The preseason all-conference teams are presented by Hercules Tires.

The Cowboys placed four on the top squad in second baseman Nate Fisbeck, shortstop Reid Bourque, designated hitter Clayton Rasbeary and pitcher Will Dion. Fisbeck and second-team utility selection Jake Dickerson represented McNeese on the all-tournament team following the conference championship in 2019. Outfielder Payton Harden rounds out the Cowboys’ All-Southland nods after being voted to the second team.

Sam Houston garnered four spots on the all-league rosters, led by sophomore outfielder and reigning Southland Conference Hitter of the Year Colton Cowser. The Cypress, Texas, native enters the season ranked as the No. 13 prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft by MLB.com. Cowser is joined on the top squad by catcher Gavin Johnson and outfielder Jack Rogers.

UIW, New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana earned three selections each, followed by Central Arkansas, Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with two honorees apiece. Houston Baptist, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin each placed one on the all-league teams.



The 2021 Southland Baseball Preseason Poll will be announced at 10 a.m. Thursday. The season opens Friday, Feb. 19 with all 13 teams in action, beginning with a pair of 1 p.m. first pitches as Lamar visits UTRGV and Houston Baptist faces Washington at Rice’s Reckling Park.

Southland preseason all-conference teams are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted. Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason teams and may be elevated to higher teams based on available positions.

2021 Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference Baseball Teams

First Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Ryan Flores* UIW 1B Sr. Corpus Christi, Texas Nate Fisbeck* McNeese 2B Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Beau Orlando* Central Arkansas 3B Sr. Houston, Texas Reid Bourque* McNeese SS Jr. Moss Bluff, La. Gavin Johnson* Sam Houston C R-Sr. San Antonio, Texas Clayton Rasbeary* McNeese DH Sr. Rockwall, Texas Brandon Bena* Houston Baptist OF Sr. Omaha, Neb. Colton Cowser* Sam Houston OF So. Cypress, Texas Jack Rogers* Sam Houston OF Jr. Spring, Texas Will Dion* McNeese SP So. Sulphur, La. John Gaddis* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SP Jr. Corpus Christi, Texas Trey Shaffer Southeastern Louisiana SP Jr. Biloxi, Miss. Conner Williams* Central Arkansas RP Sr. Conway, Ark. Itchy Burts* Texas A&M-Corpus Christi U Sr. League City, Texas

Second Team

Name School Pos. Class Hometown Preston Faulkner* Southeastern Louisiana 1B Jr. Denham Springs, La. Salo Iza New Orleans 2B Sr. Key Biscayne, Fla. Anthony Quirion* Lamar 3B Sr. Dixville, Quebec, Canada Grant Smith UIW SS So. Albuquerque, N.M. Marshall Skinner Northwestern State C Sr. Cypress, Texas Lee Thomas* UIW DH Gr. Katy, Texas Payton Harden McNeese OF R-So. Atascocita, Texas Tyler Smith* Northwestern State OF Sr. Franklinton, La. Luther Woullard New Orleans OF Sr. D’Iberville, Miss. Dominic Robinson Sam Houston SP Sr. Tomball, Texas Chris Turpin New Orleans SP Sr. Belle Chasse, La. Will Warren Southeastern Louisiana SP Jr. Brandon, Miss. Jeremy Rodriguez* Stephen F. Austin RP Sr. Cypress, Texas Jake Dickerson* McNeese U Sr. Beaumont, Texas

* – Member of 2020 Preseason All-Southland Conference teams

{Courtesy: the Southland Conference}